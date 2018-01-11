Traffic restrictions for 7 months at Prashasan Nagar

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: In order to ease traffic congestion and facilitate free flow of traffic in Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has imposed certain diversions, which will be in place for seven months, from Thursday to July 10.

Accordingly, traffic from JRC Convention and from Road No.78, Film Nagar, will not be allowed towards Prashasan Nagar Colony, entry to which has been made one way.

Traffic will be allowed to Prashasan Nagar from Road No.75 via Mahaa News Channel, Andhra Bank, Prashasan Nagar. Likewise, it will be allowed to Prashasan Nagar from Road No.71 via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School, Jubilee Public School, Nava Nirman Nagar, Andhra Bank, Prashasan Nagar.

Traffic will also be allowed to Prashasan Nagar from Road No.52 via HMTV News channel, Drive-in Restaurant, Andhra Jyothi, Ashwini Layout, New Andhra Jyothi Office and Prashasan Nagar Club.