Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad for Bonalu procession

By | Published: 6:33 pm 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced restrictions on traffic on the following stretches in the old city on account of Bonalu celebrations between 12 noon and 11 pm on Monday.

Traffic coming from Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma will not be allowed towards Aliyabad and will be diverted at new Shamsheergunj junction towards – Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath. Similarly, traffic coming from Rajanna Bowli towards Lal Darwaza temple will be diverted at Pather-ki-Darga lane towards Ramaswamygunj.

Traffic coming from Kandikal Gate will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza temple road and it will be diverted at Old Chatrinaka PS junction towards Gowlipura.

Vehicles coming from Balagunj will not be permitted towards Lal Darwaza Temple and will be diverted at Laxmi Devi Pan shop towards Nehru Statue Nagulchinta junction. Motorists coming from Uppuguda and Chatrinaka side via. Gowlipura will not be allowed towards Mohammed Shukoor mosque, and will be diverted at Balraj Jewelers point towards Moghalpura Police Station.

Traffic coming from Meer-ka-Daira and Moghalpura will not be allowed towards Hari Bowli “X” Roads and will be diverted towards Moghalpura Water Tank area. Similarly, traffic coming towards Charminar main road from Asra Hospital side and Moghalpura Water Tank will not be allowed and instead will be diverted towards Bibi Bazar.

Traffic coming from Bhavani Nagar and Mirjumla Talab will not be allowed towards Charminar and will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X Roads towards Alijah Kotla

(Miralam Mandi road). Vehicles coming from Alijha Kotla / Moghalpura areas towards Charminar via Sardar Mahal road will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Mosque / Arman Hotel via Sri Gayatri Collage and Alijha Kotla.

Traffic coming from Yakutpura will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi and Alijha Kotla road. Traffic coming from Purani Haveli towards Tipu Khana Masjid via Chatta Bazar will be diverted at Lakkad Kote Crossroads towards APAT Junctions or Dar-ul- Shifa. Traffic coming from Chaderghat / Noorkhan Bazar / S.J rotary / Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Salar Jung Museum road and it will be diverted at SJ Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chaderghat.

Vehicles coming from Fateh Darwaza will not be allowed towards Himmatpura X Roads/ Rajesh Medical Hall and it will be diverted at Volga Hotel “T” Junction towards Khilwath road. Traffic coming from Khilwath road or Moosabowli road will not be allowed towards Laad Bazar and it will be diverted at Motigalli junction towards Khilwat Play ground or Moosa Bowli.

Vehicles coming from Bandi ke Adda and Ghansi bazaar will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Mitte-Ke-Sher (Sher-E-Batul Kaman) towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura. Traffic coming from Puranapul, Goodwill Hotel and Moosabowli will not be allowed towards Nayapool via, High court Gate No-1 and will be diverted at Muslim Jung Bridge towards– Bhoolaxmi Temple- Begum Bazar- Chatri.

Vehicles coming from Gowliguda and Siddiamber Bazar towards Nayapool will be diverted at Afzalgunj towards Muslimjung Bridge via Osmania General Hospital backside road along the Musi River or Shivaji Bridge. The Main road between Madina X -Roads to Engine Bowli, Via Gulzar House – Charminar monument, Charminar Bus terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, Aliabad will be closed for all types of vehicular movement till the conclusion of

Bonalu processions.

PARKING PROVIDED AT THE FOLLOWING PLACES:

Devotees coming from Aliabad side have to park their vehicles at opposite to Post office, Shalibanda in single line and Alka theatre open place.

Devotees coming from Hari Bowli side have park their vehicles at Vaidik Dharma Prakashik School Ground and at Arya Maidan, opp Sudha Theater lane.

Devotees coming from Old P.S Chatrinaka side have to park their vehicles in the premises of Sri Venkateswaa Temple, Laxmi Nagar and near Pattar ki darga.

Devotees coming from Gowlipura side shall park their vehicles in the premises of Mithra Club Ground, Gowlipura and Balagunj Ground.

RTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapool side and will be terminated at old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa X Roads and

Engine Bowli and will take alternate routes open to them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter