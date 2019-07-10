Traffic restrictions in Golconda for Bonalu on july 11

By | Published: 1:48 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions on Thursday in Golconda and surroundings in view of Bonalu celebrations between 8 am and 10 pm.

The traffic police expect heavy traffic on three routes – Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort (via) Makkai Darwaza, Langar Houz to Golconda Fort (via) Fateh Darwaza and Seven Tombs, Golconda to Golconda Fort (via) Banjara Darwaza.

The traffic police made the following parking arrangements for the convenience of the devotees attending Bonalu celebrations at Golconda Fort. Devotees coming from Ramdevguda side via Makai Darwaza are to park their two wheelers from Ashoorkhana to Military Sentry point, whereas four wheelers have to be parked park at Ashoorkhana parking place.

Those coming from Langar Houz are to park two and three wheelers vehicles in HUDA Park, whereas four wheelers should proceed through Banjara Darwaza via: Seven Tombs to avail parking space at Salar Football Grounds or Owaisi Grounds.

Devotees coming from Seven Tombs are to park their two and three wheeler vehicles at Priyadarshini School, Area Hospital and Bus stop near Golconda fort.

