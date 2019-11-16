Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for ‘Maha Deeksha’

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for Indira Park and surroundings in view of the ‘Maha Deeksha’ at Indira Park by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi in support of the TSRTC strike on Sunday.

Traffic coming from RTC Crossroads towards Indira Park should take a left or right turn at Ashok Nagar crossroads. Similarly, traffic coming from Telugu Talli flyover should go straight taking the Lower Tank bund road and avoid taking a right turn towards Indira Park. Vehicles coming from Vaartha lane should take the LIC lane at Banda Maisamma Crossroads. The traffic coming from Domalguda should take Street No. 5 and 6 of Himayathnagar.