Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for smooth processions

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: On account of immersion of Ganesh idols, the Hyderabad traffic police has announced traffic restrictions on some of the city stretches of arterial roads between 9 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday.

The restrictions will be in place along the main procession route Keshavagiri – Chandrayangutta- Falaknuma – Aliabad – Nagulchinta – Charminar – Madina building– Afzalgunj – M.J.Market – Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar statue towards upper Tank Bund / NTR Marg.

Similarly, the restrictions will also be in operation on the procession route from Secunderabad area. Traffic will be not allowed on RP Road – M G Road – Karbala Maidan – Kawadiguda – Musheerabad X Road – RTC X Road – Narayanaguda X Road – Himayathnagar ‘Y’ Junction and Liberty.

There will be restrictions on vehicular movement on the procession route from Uppal – Ramanthapur – 6 No. Junction Amberpet – Shivam Road – NCC at OU – Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital – Hindi Mahavidyalaya X Roads – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura X roads – Narayanaguda X roads and RTC X roads.

In western side of the city, traffic curbs have been imposed on the route of Masab Tank, Ayodhya Junction – Nirankari Bhavan – old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar to NTR Marg.

No traffic other than the idol processions will be allowed to move on the above procession routes. The traffic restrictions will be extended if the situation so demands, the traffic police mentioned.

