Traffic restrictions in parts of Hyderabad from Sunday

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the ‘Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam’ at the Yellamma Temple in Balkampet, the City police have announced traffic restrictions from Sunday to Wednesday.

Vehicles coming from Satyam Theatre to Fatehnagar will not be allowed towards Fatehnagar via Balkampet and will be diverted at SS Bakery towards SR Nagar Community Hall – Abhilash Towers– Bhogha Residency – Holy Cross – Fatehnagar Road.

Vehicles coming from Fatehnagar towards Satyam Theatre will not be allowed towards Satyam Theatre and will be diverted at Holy Cross crossroads towards 60 ft road Bhogha Residency (left turn)- AP Cars – Abhilash Towers – SR Nagar Community Hall – Satyam Theatre- Maitrivanam Junction. By-lanes and link roads from SR Nagar police station ‘T’ Junction to Fatehnagar will remain closed.