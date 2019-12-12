Traffic signals to be set up at 12 junctions in Khammam: Collector

By | Published: 5:48 pm

Khammam: Touring the city streets riding bicycles has become a trend among officials and elected members to inspect developmental works and to have a first-hand information on the ground situation.

District Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqubal and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti inspected traffic regulation works at various junctions in Khammam on Thursday riding bicycles. Mayor G Papalal accompanied them on a scooter.

The officials and the Mayor visited many traffic junctions from Nayabazar School at Kalvoddu area to Sri Sri statue on Wyra by-pass road. They interacted with locals and learnt about traffic problems they were facing in their areas.

The officials discussed traffic regulation, control of the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, widening of roads, drainage issues, removal of encroachments on footpaths and setting up new traffic signals at important traffic junctions in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan informed that the administration planned to set up traffic signals at seven junctions newly and traffic signals would be revived at five junctions. He directed the Municipal Commissioner to take immediate steps to remove encroachments on the road from Mayuri Centre to Zilla Parishad as there has been traffic problem on the stretch.

Steps to repair the damaged roads and removal of encroachments on footpaths have to be taken forthwith. The special task force teams set up to remove encroachments on roads have to tour the city extensively and clear all the structures obstructing traffic flow immediately, he said.

Those constructing new buildings by the side of main roads must get traffic clearance, Karnan advised while warning that those permitting parking of vehicles on roads instead of cellars would be punished.

Traffic ACP Ramoji Ramesh, Khammam ACP PV Ganesh, municipal officials Ranga Rao and others have accompanied the officials.

