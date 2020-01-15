Traffic signals upgraded at Khairatabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: After taking up beautification and pedestrian-friendly initiatives at Khairatabad Junction, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now modernising traffic signals at the junction to help pedestrians comfortably cross the road.

The modernised signals will be equipped with time arrangements and exclusive pedestrian light, facilitating pedestrians to cross the roads safely.

Accordingly, the present signals are being upgraded for installing additional pedestrian light in addition to the existing Red, Amber and Green lights. The timers in the signals can be arranged depending on the pedestrians’ traffic at the junction.

For instance, the pedestrian lights will go on for 20 seconds after completing every Red, Amber and Green lights cycle every two minutes facilitating the pedestrians to cross the road and reach the opposite end, explained GHMC Khairatabad Zone Commissioner, Musharaf Ali Farooqui.

These modern signals were installed at New Delhi and similar signals are now being introduced in Hyderabad for the first time. They are being installed with a cost of about Rs.12 lakh and will be operational from January 26, he said.

The zone has taken up several beautification works at the junction, besides pedestrian-friendly initiatives. As part of this exercise, 265 feet long vertical garden sporting ‘I LOVE HYDERABAD’ along with water fountains and other attractive illumination have been installed.

These beautification works, developing pavements and installing barricades at the pavements at the junction were taken up with a cost of about Rs 65 lakh and were completed in a span of 40 days.

“For LED lighting, pedestrian project and water fountain we spent nearly Rs 40 lakh. Installation of vertical garden was done with nearly Rs 25 lakh,” said Faruqui.

Other junctions to get facelift

With the works taken up at Khairatabad junction evoking good response from pedestrians, efforts are now being made to replicate the works at other junctions in the city.

To begin with, the beautification and pedestrian-friendly works will be taken up at Moazzam Jahi Market. The Khairatabad zone roped in a private agency and conducted a special study to assess the pedestrian traffic at several junctions.

Accordingly, 10 junctions, including MJ Market, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills checkpost, Koti Women’s College, Abids, Rethibowli, Nanal Nagar, Sun City junction – Langar Houz, Masab Tank and the junction below Tolichowki flyover were identified for development works.

At most of these junctions, the pedestrians’ traffic crosses one lakh per day. Considering the traffic, efforts are now being made to make them pedestrian friendly by introducing few facilities, said GHMC Khairatabad Zone Commissioner Musharaf Ali Farooqui.

It is not just about beautification, focus is on making things comfortable for pedestrians. There will be holding areas, street furniture, footpath illumination, barricading and international standard traffic signals with specific time for pedestrians, he informed.

“Already, the Khairatabad junction has become a new selfie point in the city for many. There is heavy rush of people taking selfie,” said Farooqui.

