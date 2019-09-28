Traffic snarls will be a thing of the past on Beeramguda Kaman

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:30 pm

Sangareddy: The regular traffic snarls on Beeramguda Kaman to Outer Ring Road near Kistareddypet will be a thing of the past soon with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao sanctioning Rs 49 crore for a 100-feet wide road following an appeal from Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy. Due to rapid urbanisation, Hyderabad city expanded quickly into Patancheru mandal merging several villages in these parts of Sangareddy district with the city. Since the area is one of the most sought after places for software engineers and other professionals to invest in real estate, about 160 new colonies have cropped up within a few years. Apart from these colonies, people coming from Kistareddypet, Patelguda, Jinnaram and Gummdidala are also opting for this road to reach NH-65.

The 4.8 km road witnesses heavy traffic jam during the morning and evening hours. Most of the professionals living in these new colonies own cars which make the traffic situation on this stretch worse during the busy hours. The road connects several new colonies in RC Puram, Patancheru, and Ameenpur Mandals in Patancheru constituency.

After the residents brought the issue to the notice of the MLA, he took up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who promised to solve the problem during an election meeting in December last. The Chief Minister fulfilled his promise by sanctioning the fund now.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Mahipal Reddy said the road will have side drains on both sides, a road median with plantation, landscape and central lighting.

Stating that the tender process would be completed within a month, Reddy said he would take personal care by regularly monitoring the works to ensure its completion within a few months. Since half of his constituency people use the road every day, the Patancheru MLA said it was his responsibility to provide them better road connectivity.

He called upon the citizens to cooperate with the authorities till the road construction is completed. Meanwhile, citizens have urged the government to complete the construction as early as possible since the recent rains had further damaged the road making driving life-threatening for motorists. Thanking the MLA and the State government for sanctioning the fund, Naveen Reddy, a resident of Symphony Colony near Kistareddypet, appealed to the government to complete the work as soon as possible.

“Not only the Beeramguda-Kistareddypet road, but road connectivity to all the new colonies will also be improved,” Mahipal Reddy said.

