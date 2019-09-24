Traffic to be diverted for road repair at Nallakunta from Wednesday

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The traffic police announced diversions at Nallakunta to facilitate the road repair works at Tilaknagar Railway Bridge from Wednesday.

RTC buses, heavy and medium vehicles coming from Fever Hospital and headed towards Tilaknagar Junction/6 No. Junction via RUB Tilaknagar will be diverted at the Fever Hospital junction towards Shankar Mutt – Hindi Mahavidyalaya – Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction – NCC Junction – Right Turn – Shivam Road – Tilaknagar.

Similarly, RTC buses, heavy and medium vehicles coming from 6 No. Junction and Shivam road intending to go towards Fever hospital via RUB Tilaknagar railway bridge will be diverted at Tilaknagar junction towards Shivam Road – NCC junction – left turn – Vidyanagar ‘Y’ junction – Hindi Mahavidyalaya – Shankarmutt. Commuters headed towards RUB Tilaknagar and Nallakunta are advised to cooperate with the traffic police, the police appealed.

