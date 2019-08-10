Tragic end to Telangana youth’s paragliding adventure

By | Published: 12:47 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old physiotherapist from Nagole met a tragic end on Saturday while he was paragliding at Shanag, a village 5 km from Manali, in Himachal Pradesh.

L Chandrasekhar, hailing from Kottapalli village in Nandyal of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, was settled in Mohan Nagar of Nagole with his family. He was working as a physiotherapist in the ECIL branch of Srikar Hospital for the last 10 months.

“He called us in the morning, informing us about his tour details. But, by afternoon, we received a call from one of his friends informing us about the incident,” Chandrasekhar’s sister Uma said.

Chandrasekhar along with his house owner’s son Vishal and two others went to Manali on Thursday. Uma said they were unable to get more information on the incident yet. “We came to know that the wires snapped, resulting in Chandrasekhar and the pilot, Ramachandram, falling down,” she said.

Chandrasekhar died while Ramachandram suffered grievous injuries. He was admitted to a local hospital. Uma alleged that local authorities in Manali were not disclosing details about the incident. “We met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and asked for help,” she said, adding that her brother was a bachelor and the breadwinner of the family.

According to reports, paragliding was restricted in the region during monsoon. But, some were doing it illegally, with the Manali police stating that action would be taken against those engaged in the sport.

