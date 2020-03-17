Tragic Monday in Medak, ten killed in accidents

By | Published: 12:41 am 12:43 am

Medak: It was a tragic Monday in Medak district with at least 10 persons getting killed in three different accidents. In one accident, five women and a girl were killed at Ragnampet village of Kulcharam mandal when an RTC bus hit a DCM vehicle coming in the opposite direction in the afternoon. At least 13 persons, most of them women, travelling in the DCM, sustained serious injuries in the ghastly mishap.

All the victims — natives of Pasalwadi, its hamlet Gandigudem and neighbouring Angadipet of Sangareddy mandal — were returning from the Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala in Papannapet mandal. The victims were identified as Chapala Madhavi (40), Manne Manjula (40), Neerudi Dugramma (58), Godugu Rajitha (45), Burala Manemma (55) and Digwal Madhurima (9).

According to the police, the victims reached Edupayala on Sunday evening. They offered prayers and had a party. After visiting the temple the next morning again, the devotees were headed back home when the reckless RTC driver hit the DCM. Those sitting on the right side of the DCM were grievously injured. While four of them were killed on the spot, two died while undergoing treatment at Government Hospital, Medak. The condition of two of the 13 injured is reportedly critical.

Meanwhile, Medak Collector K Dharma Reddy visited the hospital and instructed its Superintendent to provide all necessary treatment to the injured on priority. The Collector spoke to the families of the victims and assured them of getting all government benefits they were eligible for.

Police said the incident was caused by reckless driving by the RTC hire bus driver MD Samsheer, who is at large. The Kulcharam Police registered cases under IPC Sections 304 (A) and 307.

3 killed died in Narsingi

Earlier, three persons were killed in another road accident at the Narsingi Mandal headquarters in Medak district early on Monday. The victims, natives of Kamareddy and Sircilla districts, were returning from RGIA in a Maruti van. They saw off a relative, who left for Dubai late on Sunday. The van driver, Krishna, rammed a truck parked on the road.

The deceased were identified as P Anjnaeyulu (25) and P Krishnaiah (60) — residents of Machareddy of Kamareddy district – and Eraveni Krishna (28), native of Gambhiraopet in Siricilla district. A case was registered.

One killed in Manoharabad



One person was killed in a road accident at Manoharabad early on Monday. The deceased were identified as Beerthi Narsaiah (27), a native of Sirgapur in Sangareddy district. Narsaiah was headed to Banswada when a truck took a sudden turn at Manoharabad town with an indication. The heavy vehicle hit him and Narsaiah died on the spot. A case was registered by the Manoharabad Police.

