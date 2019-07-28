Tragic tale of Chenchu wedding procession

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Nagarkurnool: Legend has it in Chenchu mythology that a fight between two Chenchu groups during a wedding procession led to the death of a person who beats the dhol (drum) and the one who blows the horn during weddings in olden times. One such tragic event is still afresh in the minds of Chenchus who presently living in the forests and the sombre memories of the event still preserved and talked-about by Chenchus living inside the core area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

A visitor travelling from Bourapur and Medimelikala Chenchu pentas deep inside the Amrabad tiger reserve, would notice stones heaped in a big way at two separate locations right on the road side. The messy heaps in the buffer zone of the reserve have a centuries old story to tell. According to a legend, two groups of the community fought over a bride resulting in bloodshed in the forests.

The fight cost the life of not only the bride but also two tribal musicians who were part of the wedding procession. The one who beats the dhol along with the one who blows the horn were also killed in the skirmish.

The bride was a native of Saarlapally which is currently in the buffer area of the tiger reserve. The bride was being taken to Medimelikala by the groom’s men along with drum beats and horn music while Chenchus from both the villages were dancing- some in celebration, some in devotion to their gods. But another group of tribals from a near by village stopped the ‘paalki’ claiming that the bride should be given in marriage to a youth of their village keeping up the promise made earlier by her family.

The bride’s family pleaded that they waited for them for a long time to perform her marriage with the youth as decided earlier. Since they did not turn up for long, they had to opt for another match from Medimelikala village. Not satisfied by their reply, the tribal family resorted to attack the side of the bride. The fight that ensued resulted in the death of the bride. The clashing groups also killed the musicians– the drummer and the trumpheteer.

Each of the Chenchu tribals picked up a stone and hurled it on the body thus burying it. That is how the two small stone hillocks known as ‘Thappetoni Gutta’ named after the buried dhol musician and another one named after the one who was blowing the horn were formed in the forest.

However, the place where the bride’s body was buried was not known. It is believed that She was probably taken back to her village for the funeral.

