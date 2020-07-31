Trailer of Pakistani web series ‘Churails’ launched

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Mumbai: The trailer of the Pakistani web series, Churails, releases on Friday. The show, which will be available in India, aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies vanquishing women and their rights, and is set to release on August 11.

“Churails” marks the digital debut of new-age Pakistani director Asim Abbasi, who shot to reckoning with his earlier release, the film “Cake” that was Pakistan’s official entry for the Best foreign Language Film award at the 91st Oscars.

Abbasi’s web series features renowned Pakistani actresses like Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Yasra Rizvi, Nimrat Bucha.

On the occasion of the trailer release, Gilani said: ” ‘Churails’ is about having a realisation of what all you can do as a woman. It gives an understanding, insight, awareness, and complete realness of life through the characters and its story.”

“The story is well written and fabulously directed by Asim Abbasi. He literally took our breath away with his work. It has been an amazing feeling to be part of the super revolutionary change that this project is going to bring,” Gilani said, adding: ” ‘Churails’ as a show has a lot of calibre to catch eyeballs at the international level.”

Said Mehar Bano, about her character in the show: “Playing Zubaida has been a personal milestone. She taught me the value of being a protector, the importance of sisterhood and she is, in essence, a fearless warrior who is so compassionate that seeing other women in jeopardy keeps her up at night.”

The show will be available on the OTT platform Zee5 in India.