Train catches fire in Hyderabad; no casualties

By | Published: 1:11 pm

Hyderabad: A special train of South Central Railway (SCR), which was brought for maintenance caught fire the near Moulali Ali railway station on Saturday at 10.30 am.

According to railway officials, the fire broke out in two coaches of the rake and no casualties were reported as the train was kept at siding and there were no passengers or staff in it.

“We are probing into the cause of the fire. The Fire department was alerted and they have doused the fire,” an SCR official said.

