Train runs over trainee SI in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A trainee Sub-Inspector was killed as he was run over by a train when he was crossing a railway track at Vempalli railway station near Kaghaznagar town on Wednesday. Railway police said that the deceased was identified as Panjala Mondaiah (49), an Assistant Sub-Inspector working with Devapur police station in Mancherial district and a native of Subhashnagar colony in Kaghaznagar town.

Mondaiah died on the spot when he was hit by the train while he was crossing the track. He came to Kaghaznagar to spend time with his family members following a holiday declared in view of Ramzan festival. He was undergoing training of Sub-Inspector at Amberpet in Hyderabad. He was promoted to the rank in May last.

The police official is survived by a wife, three sons and a daughter. Incidentally, one of his sons was killed in an accident involving a train in the past. He had begun his career with the department of police in 1983 as a constable. Based on a complaint from family members of Mondaiah, a case was registered and investigations were initiated.