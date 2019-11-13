Trainee civil servants exhibit cooking skills in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:48 pm 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Trainee civil servants from 23 States and representing 15 services organised ‘FETE – The Mela’, a day-long fun-filled food-cum-recreation extravaganza, on Wednesday as a part of the 94th Foundation Course (FC) at Dr MCRHRD Institute.

Institute’s Director-General BP Acharya congratulated the trainee civil servants for proving that they have not only the ability to crack the world’s toughest examination but also multiple talents to conceptualise and execute business projects. “Most importantly, by helping each other in making the event a grand success, the trainees exhibited their inter-personal and leadership skills,” he said.

The trainees showcased their culinary skills and dished out delicacies which reflected the true diversity of the country. Apart from the food items, the stalls offered an array of exciting games and activities. They put, with a professional touch, the theory of business plan to practice, which involved discovering the unique needs of customers, offering innovative products and services, and putting in place a perfect marketing plan. The profits generated during the day were donated to an NGO.

Harpreet Singh, IAS, ADG, inaugurated the mela. The trainee civil servants, officers, faculty, staff, and other trainees of the institute visited the stalls and relished the food items and tried their hand at all the games and activities.

