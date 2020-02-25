Trainee constable ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: A 24-year-old trainee constable T Sairam committed suicide near Sanathnagar railway station on Sunday night.

The Government Railway Police received a call from Nampally Deputy Station Master informing that a body was found on the tracks near the station. The police rushed to the spot and found the body along with a wallet containing, Aadhaar, ATM and PAN cards of the deceased.

Based on these cards, the police identified him as Sairam, a resident of Uppal. A suicide note purportedly written by Sairam said, “I am unable to do training. I don’t want to blame my instructor at the training centre. It is my mistake that I am unable to do the training.”

“If a person ends life, most of them say that he could have taken drastic step due to a woman. But I am committing suicide only because that I am unable to do training,” he said, requesting not to waste time on inquiring into the incident.

“I cannot reply when people ask me as to why I returned without completing the training. Sorry Amma. Sorry Daddy,” Sairam said apologising parents for not fulfilling their aspirations.

The police booked a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPc and handed over the trainee constable’s body to the family members after an autopsy at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary.

