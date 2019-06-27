Trainee IPS officer gets notice for keeping his hands in trouser pockets

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: A trainee IPS officer received a show cause notice from the Deputy Director (Basic Course) of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy for keeping his hands in trouser pockets when a faculty car was passing by.

In the notice, the Deputy Director said around 9.45 am on June 22, the trainee was standing in front of SOs mess keeping both his hands in trouser pockets. Though the trainee was aware of the fact that the faculty car was passing by, he continued in the same posture all the time looking at the car without showing appropriate respect.

This, prima facie, is an act of indiscipline misconduct, the notice said. The notice further said the trainee’s reply should reach the academy within two days from the date of issue of notice.