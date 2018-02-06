Trainee IPS officers study prison functioning in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:33 pm 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officers from Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy here on Tuesday visited Chanchalguda Prison as part of their training programme to study prison administration, including security and welfare activities.

Prison officials briefed the 33 trainee officers about the daily activities through a power point presentation. Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation Limited Commissioner CV Anand also visited the premises and expressed satisfaction with regard to the diet supplied to prisoners.

Speaking on the occasion, Jails Deputy Superintendent G Sammaiah explained the importance of all wings of the criminal justice system such as investigating agency, judiciary, prosecution and correctional system. He also emphasised the police role in reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners.

Sammaiah explained about convicts leave system — parole and furlough — and the police role in granting them. A short film on the daily routine of the Prisons Department was also screened for the trainees.