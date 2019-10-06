Trainee pilots killed in Cessna crash in Telangana

By | Published: 3:23 pm 3:27 pm

Hyderabad: Two trainee pilots was reportedly killed when a Cessna aircraft came crashing down in the cotton fields near Sultanpur village in Bantwaram mandal of Vikarabad district on Sunday afternoon.

According to information available, Prakash Vishal and another trainee pilot were flying the aircraft belonging to of Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy.

Officials of district administration, police and aviation academy rushed to the spot. The crash is suspected to have occured due to bad weather.

More details awaited.

