Trainee teacher found hanging in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman, who was undergoing training at the Government College of Physical Education at Domalguda in Chikkadpally, was found dead in her hostel room here on Friday morning. Police suspect she was depressed over her marital life and committed suicide.

The victim was identified as J Krishnaveni, wife of Prem Sagar, a native of Narapally in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

According to the Chikkadpally police, Krishnaveni was selected during the Physical Education Teacher (PET) recruitment procedure last year and was currently undergoing second year training here. She was staying at the hostel in college premises.

On Friday morning, she went to college, but informed her friend and roommate Bhavani that she had headache and would go to the room to take rest.

“She went into her room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan. Her friends who came to the room in the afternoon found her hanging and informed the college authorities,” police said.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s friend Bhavani, a case was booked and is being probed.

“She had many times told her friend that she was married against her wish, two years ago and that she was not happy with her marital life,” police said.

Krishnaveni’s body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy. Her parents were informed and are expected to reach the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Chikkadpally police recovered a diary from Krishnaveni’s hostel room in which she left a suicide note. Police said she had the habit of writing a diary daily and in the note, she had apologised to her parents for taking the extreme step, and blamed no one for her death.