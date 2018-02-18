Training camp to be held for Haj pilgrims in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 1:04 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: The first orientation training camp for the selected pilgrims for Haj 2018 will be held at Hi-Tech Garden Function Hall, behind Old Race Course, Wahed Nagar, Old Malakpet on Sunday at 10.30 am.

Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali will inaugurate the camp and chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee Mohammed Masiullah Khan will preside over it. Elected representatives and officials will attend the programme where executive officer Prof SA Shukoor is slated to brief the pilgrims about the arrangements for Haj journey.