Training course for NIN personnel

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) is hosting ‘Train the Trainer’ course, which is supported by UK India Education Research Initiative (UKIERI), in developing human resources in pre-clinical drug discovery from July 8 to 12 at its campus.

The course is also listed by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) under the development of industry-relevant learning outcomes and curriculum for education, training and CPD (Continuing Professional Development) of lab animal pharmacologists.

The people to be trained under this programme are from various public organisations like AYUSH, ICMR, CSIR, NIPER, JIPMER, ICAR, DRDO, AIIMS, PGIMER, academic institutes, universities, medical colleges and industry.

The program’s lead partners are – David Ian Lewis, University of Leeds, UK and Dr. B Dinesh Kumar and Dr. R Hemalatha of the ICMR-NIN.

“With state-of-the-art animal facility and pre-clinical toxicology facility, NIN is adequately poised to lead this initiative and we are proud at imparting new skill sets much needed in this field”, said Dr. Hemalatha said.

The programme is aimed at imparting education and training to the next generation of laboratory animal scientists involved in drug discovery. It also aims to up-skilling and continuing professional development of existing pre-clinical pharmacologists and entrepreneurs, a press release said.

