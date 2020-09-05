Training during lockdown helped me, Mohammad Shami

The training I have done (during lockdown) has helped now. The stiffness isn’t there and it has felt more like I took a break for recovery.

Hyderabad: Kings XI Punjab’s pacer Mohammad Shami was lucky enough to have facilities at home that helped him train even during the lockdown period in India. He felt that the training in lockdown is now coming in handy for the pacer.

“The training I have done (during lockdown) has helped now. The stiffness isn’t there and it has felt more like I took a break for recovery. The body feels good and in rhythm. The normal flow is missing in some. Those who played in the Caribbean Premier League are looking in flow, but those who have been stuck indoors are looking a little stiff. Important to use the 25 to 30 days going into the tournament,” he explained.

He also felt that the six-day quarantine in Dubai was more difficult than the four-month lockdown at home with family. Kings XI Punjab’s pacer Mohammad Shami felt that staying in six-month quarantine felt more difficult than a four-month lockdown with family in India.

“Four months have been difficult for everyone, be it sportsman or a normal person. Thank god I had the facilities to do my own training. When we came here (UAE) and got quarantined, these six days felt more difficult than those four months because in those months I was training myself, helping the needy and was busy in activities. But in these six days, I have felt how difficult those four months must have been for people. Now it feels comfortable on the field,” he said.