Training for food entrepreneurs from Nov 25 at Ni-MSME in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The National Institute for MSME (Ni-MSME) is organising a three-day training programme on “Strategies for Development of Food Processing Enterprises” from November 25 to 29 at its Yousufguda campus. Topics like aqua culture/ fisheries, forest product marketing, government subsidies and schemes, Legal compliances to set up business, certifications required in the food processing sector and finance support from banks etc. will be covered in the training programme.

Food business enthusiasts, entrepreneurs in food processing industry, dairy farmers, entrepreneurs in aqua culture/ fisheries, forest product marketing are expected beneficiaries, said a press release. For more information contact: 91213-36565 or 95533-43648

