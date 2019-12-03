Training for parents of children with communication difficulty held in Hyd

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: A workshop, ‘Hanen Approach’, which is a language intervention programme for parents of children with communication difficulty and delay in developing speech and language abilities, was organised by Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic in Hyderabad. Over 25 parents from both the Telugu speaking States attended the workshop at Hear ‘N’ Say clinic, Ministers Road.

It is estimated that 40 per cent of schoolgoing kids have speech or language delays. Such children interact and communicate in a way that is difficult for parents to understand as it lacks traditional and ideal speech and language development. This is purely because of the inability to detect their disorder early and seek professional help.

Based on Hanen Approach, speech language pathologists help parents understand their child’s communication patterns and train them to induce children towards more interactions and communication, said Dr Garima Vegivada. The programme was conducted in association with Telanagana Audiologists and Speech Language Pathologists Association (TASLPA).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter