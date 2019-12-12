Training for selected TSSP candidates from Dec 24

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Police department on Thursday stated that the induction training for candidates provisionally selected for the post of stipendiary cadet Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) will commence from December 24 at RBVRR TS Police Academy in Himayathsagar.

According to a press release, all the selected candidates were to report before the Additional Director-General of Police, TSSP, on December 18 at Manjeera Hall in first battalion, TSSP in Yousufguda at 10 am along with their documents for scrutiny.

Each candidate should get a demand draft of Rs15,000 in favour of Cadet Sub-Inspector mess, RBVRR TSPA along with the original study, caste and residence certificates with 10 passport size photographs and indemnity bond among other documents.

