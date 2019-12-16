Training on Emotional Intelligence for IFS officers in TS Forest Academy

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: A two-day training programme on ‘Emotional Intelligence for effective workplace excellence’ for Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers was inaugurated at the Telangana State Forest Academy at Dulapalli by the Principle Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) R Sobha on Monday. Sixteen senior officers from 13 States are attending the training programme.

According to a statement, R Sobha called upon the officers for cultivating emotional intelligence. She said every officer should be aware of themselves and their employees to be able to work together. “While intelligence is inborn, EI is acquired. Research has shown that people with high emotional Intelligence are far more successful in life while people with high intelligence quotient may encounter problems while working with people,” she said.

She said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was emotionally connected with forest and environment, there by able to get the best out of the department. Being a department where most employees work in remote places, emotionally connecting with them would make them do their best. M Prudhviraj, Director Forest Academy was also present.

