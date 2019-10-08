Training programe for teachers by MANUU in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), New Delhi, is organising training programme for teachers of Madrassas from November 19 to 25.

According to Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Director, Centre, Madrassa’s from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, can nominate any 3 interested teachers and send their filled in forms for attending the training programme.

For further details, contact Dr Mohd Akbar, Assistant Professor on: 8373984391.

Discussion on Mahatma Gandhi

Department of Education and Training, MANUU organised a discussion on the topic ‘Significance of Gandhi‘s Educational Philosophy in Contemporary World’ recently. Prof Noushad Husain, Dean, School of Education, in his remarks, exhorted students to emulate Gandhiji’s philosophy in life. “Gandhiji always tried to learn from his experiences. Students should also try to learn from their own experiences in life,” he advised.

Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, in his presidential address, highlighted the values of education while summing up the discussion and described justice as the sole criteria for peace. The whole life of teachers should be an example of peace and love, he added. Prof M Vanaja, Assistant Professors Dr Akthar Parveen and Dr Md Afroz Alam were among other speakers of the occasion.

