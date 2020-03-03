Training programme for ASOs launches in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Government jobs, irrespective of administrative hierarchy, provide a rare opportunity to serve the society in general and its weaker sections in particular said APVN Sarma, Advisor to Governor of Telangana.

He was speaking at the Dr. MCRHRD Institute on Tuesday after launching the Foundation Training Programs for 91 Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) of Central Secretariat Service, and 20 ASOs for Telangana Secretariat.

He said that Government pays reasonably good salaries to lead decent lives and called upon the ASOs to serve stakeholders, without comparing their salaries and benefits with their counterparts from private sector and multi-national companies.

He added that continuous learning from teachers, colleagues, and one’s own experiences will help in keeping the skill sets up-to-date.

BP Acharya, Director General of the Institute in his Presidential Address, said that the ASOs, who initiate files, play an important role in improving the nature and quality of governance.

“Process the files with a humane touch rather than doing so merely from a techno-legal perspective,” he added. He then administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India to the ASOs.

Dr Sunitha H Khurana, former Director, Institute of Secretariat Training and Management, Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, wanted the ASOs to make a deliberate effort to enrich their efficiency, and to develop a positive attitude.

