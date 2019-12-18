Training programme for new DLSA secretaries

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) organised a two-day training programme that featured eminent speakers to train new secretaries in conducting Lok Adalat, implementation of National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) schemes, victims compensation scheme, mediation, accounts and day to day administration of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

G V Subrahmanyam, member secretary of TSLSA, who inaugurated the two-day training programme, said that for proper implementation of services, which are offered under Legal Services Authorities Act, was important to provide proper training to secretaries.

Recently, the TSLSA had completed the process of recruiting of five posts of secretaries of District Legal Services Authority (DLSAs) that were vacant. The two-day training programme was organised following the instructions from Chief Justice of High Court and Patron-in-Chief of TSLSA, Raghavendra Singh Chouhan and Executive Chairman of TSLSA, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao.

The main objective of the legal services authorities is to implement the provisions of Legal Services Act, 1987 and they are under the obligation to create legal awareness camps across the State, to conduct Lok Adalats for settlement of cases and to provide free legal aid to people needing help for defending their cases before the Courts of law.

