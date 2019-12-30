Training programme for officers on civic polls to be held in Kamareddy

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy Collector N Satyanarayana conducted a training programme for returning officers on municipal elections which will be held on January 22 and discussed with the officials on various issues regarding the polls.

He said that State election commission would release the civic polls notification on January 7.

Satyanarayana said that returning officers should exhibit election notification in notice boards at municipality offices and upload nominations details in election commission website. They should record the reasons for rejected nominations after completion of scrutiny, take a receipt from nomination withdrawal candidates, later allocate symbols to the contesting candidates, and publish the postal ballots and ballot papers.

Kamareddy Municipal Commissioner Sailaja, Yellareddy RDO Devender Reddy, CPO Srinivas, APD Sayanna, Master trainers for Yellareddy MEO Venkatesham, for Kamareddy Uppalwai HM T Srinivas, for Banswada Bichkunda HM Krishnaji were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .