Training programme on AI concludes at MANUU

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University Polytechnic organised a five-day training and learning academy programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI), under the guidance of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of MANUU. During the training programme, which was sponsored by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), students participated in a series of tests, which were evaluated by AI experts. The marks obtained by the participants were recorded and attendance sheet was submitted online to AICTE – ATAL portal.

Praveen Kumar, Director Programme Management, Microsoft Hyderabad, who was the chief guest of the valedictory function of the training programme, congratulated the organisers and participants and said that the contents of the programme were important and very well selected.

On the occasion, participants shared their experiences and presented feedback about the programme. The participatory certificates will be emailed directly from AICTE-ATAL portal to the participants.

AK Sinha, financial consultant MANUU and Dr Abdul Hameed, assistant professor, Osmania University were present.

