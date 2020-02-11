Training programme on nutritional security at PJTSAU Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:05 pm 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Centre for Advanced Faculty Training in Community Science conducted ICAR sponsored 21 days training programme on ‘Achieving Food & Nutritional Security through Nutrition Sensitive Agriculture in the context of changing climate’ at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Rajendranagar.

Attended by participants from seven different States, the training included 49 lectures, 10 visits and four practical activities and resource persons were pooled in from 11 different national and international institutes in and around Hyderabad.

The programme was conducted by Dr. T V Hymavathi and Dr. K Aparna from Department of Foods and Nutrition and the valedictory was attended by the university Vice-Chancellor Dr. V Praveen Rao, ICAR- CAFT observer Dr. Sushma Kaushik, Hissar, Haryana, and CAFT Director Dr. D Ratna Kumari.

Inaugurated carrels

Meanwhile, PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr. V Praveen Rao inaugurated Research Carrels at the University Knowledge Management Center (KMC) of the university on Tuesday.

Dr. Rao invited a PG Student to formerly cut the ribbon at the entrance of research carrels as part of the inauguration. A total of 12 research carrels have been arranged at the KMC for the benefit of PG and PhD scholars for their research work purpose.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .