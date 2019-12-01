Training programme on students’ counselling for lecturers held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducted an one-day Student Counsellors Training Programme for junior lecturers of aided and unaided junior colleges at RTC Kalabhavan on Saturday.

Addressing the student counsellors, B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary to Education, said this programme was like vaccination to curb the suicidal tendencies among the students. He explained in detail about the 10 commandments which had to be followed by all students to avoid stress and achieve their targets.

Syed Omer Jaleel, Commissioner and Secretary of Intermediate Education, instructed student counsellors to take up classes for the students, who have backlogs and also for students, who would like to appear for IIT, EAMCET and NEET examinations.

About four sessions were taken by Yandamoori Veerendranath, famous novelist; BV Pattabhiram, psychologist; Gampa Nageshwar Rao, student counsellor; and C Veerender, psychologist; who gave necessary tips to student counsellors.

The training programme had 1,000 participants from both aided and unaided private junior colleges of Telangana, a press release said.

