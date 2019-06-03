Training your daughter to survive her first period

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Attaining puberty as a girl is a topic that’s often spoken about in hush-hush tones.Embarrassment over a natural process is high in our country, where women still struggle with hygiene during the time. So, it’s doubly important, according to experts for a girl on the brink of puberty to be prepared for her first period. Gauri Singhal, founder and CEO of FLOH tampons and Shelly Singh, obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at Momspresso, suggest how to make your daughter’s first period comfortable:

Don’t shy away

Repeat this as many times as you can — ‘periods are not a taboo’. While pregnancy is celebrated in India, periods are treated in a hush-hush manner. It’s about time we break out of this regressive socio-cultural mindset. The next generation should be that of the trailblazers who finally break the shackles and speak out freely about menstruation.

Make sure it’s an impactful and an empowering one, for she might be the one who changes the way women perceive their periods.

We bleed red, not blue

Leading brands that use blue ink to depict period blood are essentially attaching a message of shame to periods. Let your daughter know that we bleed red, and that there’s no need to be ashamed of it. Periods should no longer be a secret between moms and daughters, but can and should be discussed with brothers and dads too.

Personal hygiene foremost

Tampons and pads must be changed every 4-8 hours depending on the flow. And she must wash herself every time she uses the washroom, and keep herself clean since menstrual blood can lead to infection and bad odour. During the period, it is easier to contract bacterial infections or vaginitis.

Teach disposal of sanitary products

It’s important to wrap it in a newspaper and dispose this in the bin rather than flushing it down.

Intensity of period pains

Tell her there may be cramps, backache, thigh pain and headaches during her cycle. You should opt for herbal period pain patches that discreetly yet effectively soothe the cramps. Exercising may also help to take care of all this.

Make her comfortable

Comfort her by telling not be scared of ‘leaking’ and if it happens, she can just throw the soiled panty away and use a fresh one. Also, apprise her that other girls in her class are also going through similar changes and they can watch each other’s backs.

Be active

Tell your daughters that they don’t have to shy away from pursuing their passions even during those days of the month. With new innovative feminine hygiene solutions, girls can run, jump, swim and exercise without worrying about stains.