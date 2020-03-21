Trains cancelled in view of Janata Curfew

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Visakhapatnam: Keeping in view the fact that the demand for rail travel will be vastly reduced during the Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 pm, the following trains are cancelled.

Train no: 22204 Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Duranto express leaving Secunderabad from 21st to 30th March and in return direction 22203 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Duranto express leaving Visakhapatnam from 22nd March to 31st March 2020; 12784 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam AC weekly express leaving Secunderabad 21st and 28th March and in return direction the 12783 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad AC Weekly express leaving Visakhapatnam on 22nd and 29th March-2020; 67291/67292 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram passenger; 67294 Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam Road passenger; 67281 Srikakulam Road-Palasa passenger; 67282 Palasa-Vizianagaram passenger; 67293 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam; 67296 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger; 58506/58505 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam passenger; 78511to 78520 Bobbili-Salur Rail Buses.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter