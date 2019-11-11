Trains collide at Kacheguda Station in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:39 am 11:40 am

Hyderabad: More than a dozen people were injured after two trains collided at the Kacheguda Railway Station here on Monday morning.

According to South Central Railway officials, one was an MMTS train while the other was an Intercity Express train.

“Both trains were moving slowly since they were within the station limits. As per preliminary information, two persons were injured,” an SCR official said.

According to reports, local police and other railway staff were administering first aid to the injured and shifting them to hospital.

More details are awaited.

