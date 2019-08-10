Trains from Hyderabad cancelled due to heavy rains

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging on the tracks on major sections of the Central Railway, Southern Railway and South Western Railway, several trains from twin cities have been cancelled/partially cancelled.

Hyderabad – Mumbai CST Mumbai Express has been cancelled from August 12 to 16 while Hyderabad – Mumbai CST Hussainsagar Express has been partially cancelled between Pune – Mumbai CST from August 12 to 16, a press release said.

Lingampally – Indore Humsafar Express has been cancelled on August 18 and Secunderabad – Rajkot Express cancelled on August 12, 14 and 15 and Secunderabad – Porbandar Weekly Express on August 14.

While Hyderabad – Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express and Hyderabad – Kochuveli special trains were cancelled on August 10, the Secunderabad – Mumbai LTT Duronto Express has been cancelled on August 13, the release added.

