Trains from Hyderabad to Mumbai cancelled

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: Due to a derailment in the SE Ghat section of the Mumbai Division in Central Railway and also due to the heavy rains in Mumbai, South Central Railway has cancelled a couple of trains heading to Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad – Mumbai CSMT (Train No. 12702) Hussain Sagar Express and Hyderabad – Mumbai CSMT Express (Train No. 17032) have been cancelled on Tuesday while 13 trains including the Mumbai CSMT – Secunderabad Devagiri Express, have been partially cancelled and two other trains diverted, according to a press release from the SCR.

