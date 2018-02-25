Traipsing around uncharted territory

By | Published: 12:50 am 11:33 pm

As a child, Aravind Arya Pakide was always inclined towards history and believed there were many places just waiting to be discovered. This curiosity led him on a research to explore his surroundings for unexplored places.

Till date, Aravind has identified 473 places that include waterfalls, monuments, forts, megalithic burials at Damarwai which are 5,000 years old. “I just try to highlight the historic importance. People tend to avoid going to some places due to myth or superstitions attached to it. The megalithic burials which I found were known to the villagers, but they avoided the place since they feared the presence of devils and evil spirit. I am not scared, so I went up to the burial ground and informed the concerned officials about the locations,” says Aravind who was born in Kanchampally village in Jangaum district, old Warangal. Since he doesn’t have a vehicle of his own, he usually borrows a bike from his friends.

His knowledge about such areas in Warangal has become so profound that he has become a sort of guide for many government officials, VIPs and foreigners. In fact, it also landed him a contract job with the Department of Tourism, but he declined the offer as it wouldn’t have allowed him much scope to cover other areas. Passionate about archaeology, when he found that vandals had broken a century-old Ganesha idol, he promptly got the miscreants arrested.

“I found a Ganesha idol under a tree during my visit to Kondaparthy village and found it interesting. I clicked photographs and sent it to senior archaeologists so they could identify and give me some details about it. I came to know that the idol dated back to the 9th century. But when I went back to the place, I was shocked to see it had been smashed to pieces,” shares Aravind who filed a police complaint. “Twelve people were arrested and are now serving a five-year sentence in jail. When they were interrogated, they said the idol had a Nagabandham around his tummy, so they figured there might be a treasure owing to the myth,” adds Aravind who is planning to pursue his Masters in archaeology from Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute in Pune.

He is the first to file a complaint when he comes to know about any harm to archaeological structures. Soon, Aravind is planning to lodge a complaint against people who whitewashed the 6th century Jain temple in Devudugutta.

During his free time, the youngster also likes to read inscriptions and leads an active social life. Supported by friends, he organised a unique programme named “Swachh Smarak”, inspired by the Central government’s flagship programme, “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”. “We cleaned around 33 temples and other prominent tourist destinations which were in a bad state. We also got many testimonials from district and State-level officials for our work in these areas,” says the 23-year-old with pride.

The historic Kakatiya Stepwell which has regained its past glory was identified by him. “My friends and I cleaned the place when we found it. I had vented my unhappiness on Facebook that the place was not being taken care of in spite of submitting a letter to the officials.

Immediately, Warangal (Urban) District Collector Amarapali called me and asked when would I show her the place, All things fell in place after that. We received an award for our efforts,” says Aravind happily. Active on social media, he likes to follow different archaeological pages and tries to find out more about a subject he finds interesting and posts it on his Facebook page.

The exercise has also brought him in contact with foreigners interested in archeology. “An archaeology professor from Germany, Corina Wessels Mevissen, is planning to visit Warangal, after seeing my posts in the group,” says Aravind, who has received an invitation to research on the Kakatiyas from Banj Dev Kakatiya in Bastar, Chattisgarh. For now, he is happy with the way things are shaping up for him. “I am thankful to my father for allowing me to pursue my passion.

I earn around Rs 10,000 per month doing part-time jobs which is sufficient for me,” signs off Aravind who is learning to read ancient inscriptions and plans to travel across the State on bike soon.