Tranco CMD receives CBIP award

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director, Telangana Power Generation and Transmission Corporation (TRANSCO), Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao received the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) award at the Scope Convention Centre Auditorium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

CBIP President Ravindra Kumar gave away the award to Rao in the presence of Union Ministers. The Jury of Central Board of Power and Irrigation selected Rao for the prestigious award this year in recognition of his services to the sector. The Board said Rao was chosen for this award for putting the Telangana State Transco in the top position in the country in several sectors.

In the last three and half years, in Telangana, newly created 514 sub stations, 1,724 Power transformers, 19,154 km lomg new power lines were set up and 40 per cent additional systems were added to the the system.

The TS Transco achieved the 99 per cent production target in the State. This is more than the country’s average. The distribution losses in Telangana have been reduced to 3.37 per cent, which is less than the average in the country.

Telangana has taken more initiatives to form new lines between the northern and southern grids. In Sept 2017, though the maximum demand was 9,500 MW, Telangana State Transco was able to supply 197 Million units to the consumers, which is a record in itself.

Telangana Transco made the distribution and supply network ready for supply 24-hour power supply to all the categories and to meet the demand for 11,000 MW. In Telangana, though the average per capita consumption is higher than the national average, the distribution and supply network was put in place to ensure hassle free supply of power.

Union Ministers of State for Human Resources Satyapal Singh, Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Power Raj Kumar Singh, CBIP vice president Masood Husain, secretary VK Kanjlia, Union Water Resources Secretary UP Singh, Non Conventional Energy Resources Secretary Anand Kumar, and Union Power Secretary Ajay were present.