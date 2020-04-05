Transco Genco CMD and team monitor blackout from Load Dispatch Centre

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: A team of 25,000 engineers and staff of the Telangana State Transco , Genco and Discoms monitored the nine minute light shutdown in the state from their positions on Sunday so that the demand supply equilibrium is maintained. Chairman and Managing Director of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao stayed at the Load Dispatch Centre here and saw to it that the shutdown of lights made no effect on the grid.

“Due to the shutdown people started living in homes and working from homes, resulting in a spurt in demand for power. Now during the switching off of the lights now the demand has come down indicating that the things will certainly become normal and we will win the war against Corona,” Prabhakar Rao said after the people of the state turned on their lights and the equilibrium has been normally restored.

Earlier, the CMD who was in constant touch with the Chief Ministers’ office has been monitoring every aspect of the power grid scenario right from Thermal and Hydel power generating units, the Transmission lines, and the Distribution companies so that the ideal 49.5 Hz to 50.2 Hz band frequency is maintained. The frequency was around 49.72 Hz, seconds before the shutdown of lights by the public and the engineers succeeded in maintaining the frequency. Similarly the demand was around 7449 MW before the lights were turned off.

“As a precaution we have turned on three reversible pumps at Nagarjuna Sagar so that the load is maintained while the lights are turned off. We have anticipated a 300 MW decrease when the lights are turned off and the pumps we have turned on, have compensated it,” Prabahakar Rao said. He said that the Load Dispatch centre is also linked with the Southern Grid centre in Bangalore and also with the National Loa Dispatch Centre monitoring every little change in the parameters.

He said that over 25,000 staff of the Power utilities of the state were on watch on Sunday night and congratulated them for their sincere efforts in keeping the Grid healthy during the nine minute shut down of lights across the state.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .