TRANSCO to follow regulations notified by CEA

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TSTRANSCO) directed all the heads of departments (Engineering) to follow the regulations notified by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) as far as possible in order to maintain technical standards and safety.

According to the orders issued on Friday by Chairman and Managing Director of Transco D Prabhakar Rao , the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under Section 177 of the Electricity Act 2003, notifies regulations in the matters of grid standards, measures relating to safety of electric supply, installation and operation of meters, technical standards for construction of electrical plants and electric lines and connectivity to the grid from time to time.

The CEA has made the following regulations so far and the same are available in its website. They are: Safety standards for construction and O&M, technical standards for construction, standards for grid operation, standards for connectivity with grid, standards for metering and technical standards for communication system in power system operation.

These orders are also available on Transco website and can be accessed at the address http://www.tstransco.in.

