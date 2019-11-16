Transfer education cess to States: Prof Limbadri

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Nalgonda: Several academicians on Saturday said education policies should help provide employment and boost the country’s development. They were participating in a symposium on ‘National Education Policy 2019: Implications for Telangana’ at the Arts College auditorium here on Saturday.

The symposium was organised by the Department of Economics of Mahatma Gandhi University in association with the Telangana Economic Association. MLC A Narsi Reddy said new education policies of the then governments of 1986 and 1992 were based on the recommendations of the Kothari Commission. Though the earlier governments introduced new policies, they were not implemented properly. The Centre should ensure that its National Education Policy-2019 should not meet such fate, he said.

The education imparted should tune students to the requirements of the current job market. Narsi Reddy regretted that corporate companies were working with a single target of earning profits, but not providing employment to the youth and contributing to the country’s development.

State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof Limbadri said the Centre was not transferring the share of education cess being collected from various sources to the State, which was creating problems in providing required funds for education. He wanted the Centre to transfer the education cess to the State regularly. It must be incorporated in the national education policy, he added.

Limbadri further pointed out that the State governments were spending more on education. He cited the Telangana government as an example. First of all, the Centre should extend funds to the State government for the implementation of the new education policy, he said.

Registrar of MGU M Yadagiri said vocational courses and teacher education should also be accorded priority in the education policy. Telangana Economic Association vice-president Prof Muthyam Reddy and faculty of different educational institutions also attended the symposium.

