Transfer procedure for undergraduates

We understood in the last few articles that the US undergraduate admission requirements and application deadlines vary from institution to institution. While many students begin their undergraduate programmes at the freshman level (1st year), some students may choose to transfer from one institution to the other. This could either be from an institution in the student’s home country to a US institution or from one US institution to another. In either scenario, the transfer process can be somewhat complex.

Students should plan their transfer at least 12 months before the date they wish to start studying at the new institution. The application process for transfer students also differs from that of the new admissions requiring a separate application form. The new institution where a student is transferring may request a personal statement on why they want to transfer to this institution. They may also ask what courses of study the student has taken at their current institution and about their college experience so far. In addition to the above, student may also need to provide the same items as new applicants to the college, including recommendations, transcripts, admissions test scores and a resume. Institutions may have unique policies around transfer options, so it is best to review those procedures prior to beginning the transfer process and check the transfer student application instructions on the US institution’s website.

There is certain eligibility criteria that a student needs to meet for the transfer process. If a student is currently enrolled in an Indian institution and interested in transferring to a US college/university, he or she should have completed at least two years or four semesters of study at the current institution. For students transferring between US institutions, a minimum of one year of study may be required for transfer. In either case, student should have achieved a certain level of academic performance set by the institution (measured by GPA or grades). Students must check specific transfer requirements, eligibility criteria and credit transfer policies of the institution where they want to transfer to ensure that their transition is a seamless one.

Next week we will understand the academic credit guidelines under the transfer process!

– Monika Setia (Regional Officer and Education USA Advisor at US – India Educational Foundation, based at the US Consulate General Hyderabad).

Queries answered

Q. In India, we hear about Ph.D degree but my friends told me that in the US there are other types of doctorate degrees. Can you please elaborate?-Anasuya

Ans. At the doctoral level, the Ph.D (doctor of philosophy) is the most common degree awarded in academic disciplines. A Ph.D degree is designed to train research scholars and, in many cases, future college and university faculty members. Receipt of a Ph.D degree certifies that the student has demonstrated capacity as a trained research scholar in a specific discipline. The Ph.D degree is awarded to those students who complete an original piece of significant research, write a dissertation describing that research, and successfully defend their work before a panel of faculty members who specialise in the discipline. This may take an additional two to three years. To earn a doctoral degree it may take anywhere from five to eight years beyond the bachelor’s degree depending on the field of study.

Doctoral programmes may also be professional that lead to licensure in specialised fields, such as law (juris doctorate) and medicine (MD). Other doctoral degrees in professional fields include Ed.D or Doctor of Education (education), DrPh (public health), and DBA or Doctor of Business Administration (Business Administration).

Q. I am in 1st year of B.Tech and I am interested in going to US for my master’s degree. When should I start my application process?- Sanath Kumar

Ans. The planning for a US university application starts around two to three years in advance of the programme start date. Students applying to graduate programmes (primarily Master’s degrees) are likely to submit their application during the first semester of the fourth year of their Bachelor’s degree programme. Therefore, they should start preparing for their application in the second year of the bachelor’s degree programme.

It is highly valuable to get involved in projects and pursue other relevant activities related to the subject starting the first year of the undergraduate/bachelor’s degree programme. The standardised test should be completed by the third year summer break.

It is also important to plan ahead of time, decide on a test date, and register in advance since not all of these tests are offered round the year and also each test round has limited seats available. In addition, it is advisable to prepare a draft of the statement of purpose in advance of the application deadlines so that they can go through multiple rounds of reviews and revisions before final submission

A full two to three years is an estimated time that it takes to complete all steps from profile building to test preparation to application submission to the final step of visa interview.

Announcement

