Transform municipalites into green spaces: Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Nizamabad: Each and every one should come forward to convert municipalities into green towns by increasing greenery, said R&B and Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

The Minister was speaking after distributing tractors to Armoor, Bodhan, Bheemgal and Nizamabad municipalities here on Tuesday as part of Pattana Pragathi programme.

He said that according to the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urbad Development Minister K T Rama Rao, Pattana Pragathi programme was running at brisk pace.

Giving high priority to plantation and increasing greenery in municipalities, district administration has taken special care by distributing tractors and water tankers for the municipalities in the district to protect planted saplings.

He asked the municipal chairpersons to ensure each and every plant is thriving in their municipalities. Nizamabad district Collector C Narayana Reddy ordered municipal officials to plant 200 saplings in each and every municipal ward with tree guards.

If the distributed tractors are used for other purposes or personal usage, the resposnsible will be penalised of Rs. 5,000.

Later, Minister Prashanth Reddy and Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Collector Narayana Reddy planted saplings at programme where they created an awareness among people on Pattana Pragathi.

NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, TRANSCO SE Sudarshan, Nizamabad RDO Venkataiah, DCO Simhachalam, municipal Corporators also participated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter