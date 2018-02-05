Transforming lives through fitness

By | Published: 11:22 pm 8:12 pm

From working in a multinational company to becoming a fitness trainer of top actors like Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan, Mustafa Ahmed has an interesting journey to share. What started as self-training became a profession after a few years, when he realised that he can transform lives through fitness.

In tête-à-tête with Tabloid Today, during his recent visit to Hyderabad for ‘Health N Benz Fitness & Nutrition’ session, the fitness trainer threw some light on how things happened in life.

From MNC to gym

While working with Oracle, Mustafa thought to help a fellow gym-goer and trained her for 45 days, which made him feel that he should take up training as a profession. “Fitness has always been a part of my life and helping her made me think that I should take it up as a profession. That’s when I left a very high paying job,” he said. Later, he joined a few gyms as a trainer before he opened his own gym. “It took me a few years to own a gym after I started my career as a fitness trainer. I started to do freelancing and that is how I trained Hrithik and then I opened my own gym,” he adds.

Sports in life

He wanted to be a cricketer and played a lot but due to injury, he had to quit. “As my foundation is built on sports, the understanding of human body came from it. I can work with people because I know the body movements. I understand how the body should move and if it is not moving in a certain way, I know what can be fixed,” Mustafa shares.

On Hrithik & Ranveer

Talking about Hrithik, he said that it is a known fact that Hrithik is a very good looking man but what everyone should know is he is a very knowledgeable person. He knows what is happening where and also a lot about fitness.

About the great physique of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, he says, “It took six to eight weeks of rigorous training and eating to attain that body. And from there on, we had to hold on to that physique for four to five months. So, it was a total of six to seven months of training.”

Present fitness scenario

About how trainers are preparing themselves in present generation, Mustafa says, “People, in general, have become more intelligent and educated. So, trainers need to go and educate themselves, and get certified.” He says that it changed quite a lot because of the social media booming and the level of trainers is way better than what it was earlier.