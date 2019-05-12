Transport facilities arranged for polling staff in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Mancherial: Collector Bharathi Hollikeri said sufficient transportation facilities were arranged for officials assigned for phase III polls of territorial constituencies slated for May 14. She added sufficient buses would be provided for helping 1,393 officials in reaching their polling stations.

Bharathi said a bus meant for carrying 250 poll staff deployed in Dandepalli mandal would be kept at Mancherial town’s ZP High School for boys at 8 am on Monday. Another bus for transporting 94 staffers would be at Chennur RTC bus stand, while a bus was arranged at Jannaram bus stand for transporting 131 officials.

The Collector stated that similar facilities were made for transporting polling staff from Bellampalli town and other parts of the district. She advised the polling staff to utilise the transport facilities to reach the designated stations.

She said district transport officer L Kishtaiah would coordinate and oversee timings of the buses.